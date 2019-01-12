Deeping up to third, Pinchbeck down to fourth, Billy’s a whizz for new Holbeach boss, Peterborough Northern Star lose a thriller, Stamford close in on play-offs, Wisbech wonders, March held

Team-of-the-moment Deeping Rangers are up to third in the United Counties Premier Division after an excellent 2-0 win at a competitive Eynesbury Rovers side today (January 12).

Reaching the last 16 of the FA Vase for the first time in the club’s history has not affected Deeping’s league form as they have won both Premier Division matches since winning their fourth round tie.

Jake Sansby (center) of Peterborough Northern Star celebrates with team mates after scoring against Desborough. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

Today goals from Sam Mooney midway through the first half and Dan Schiavi in added time secured the win that lifted Deeping up into third. Pinchbeck dropped down to fourth after drawing 1-1 at home to lowly Boston Town.

Deeping are two points behind second-placed Rugby Town with a game in hand, but 12 points behind leaders Daventry with two games in hand.

Holbeach United are fifth after coming from behind to beat Wellingborough Town in Dan Hussey’s first match at manager. Billy Smith scored both goals and the winner was a screamer.

Peterborough Northern Star lost a topsy-turvey game 3-2 at home to Desborough. The visitors led early but goals from Matthew Barber and Jake Sansby had Star in front at the break before Desborough replied with two goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second-half. Sansby is back at Star after a brief spell at Stamford.

Matthew Cox (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Desborough. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

In Division One Blackstones and Bourne both drew 2-2 with Birstall United and Anstey Nomads respectively. Anstey are second in the table, but goals from Jake Mason and Zak Munton secured a point for Bourne.

Stamford AFC have moved to within two points and two places of the play-offs in Division One East of the Evo Stik Northern League after an emphatic 4-0 win at Carlton.

Returning hero Rob Morgan scored twice with Oliver Hill-Brown and Ryan Seal also on target. Stamford ‘keeper Dan Haystead made a stunning penalty save at 2-0.

Wisbech Town moved clear of the relegation zone after a terrific 3-1 win at Loughborough Dynamo as Jon Fairweather, Toby Hillard and Eoin McQuaid scored the goals. The Fenmen, who climb to 14th, were 2-0 up inside 11 minutes and added a third goal after Loughborough had pulled a goal back early in the second half from the penalty spot.

Spalding are heading in the other direction after a 2-1 loss at Sheffield FC. Leon Mettam grabbed a 53rd minute equaliser for Spalding, but Sheffield claimed the winning goal 60 seconds later. Spalding are now two places, but just one point off the bottom.

March Town were disappointed to concede a late goal at home to Lakenheath in the Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League after taking the lead through David Jackson. The 1-1 draw kept March in a healthy fourth place.

Peterborough Sports scheduled match at Welwyn in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League was postponed after the hosts lost their manager and numerous players. Sports hope they will be awarded the points. They stil lead the table by four points after today’s results.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 12

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Carlton Town 0, Stamford 4 (Morgan 2, Brown-Hill, Seal); Loughborough Dynamo 1, Wisbech Town 3 (Fairweather, Hilliard, McQuaid); Sheffield FC 2, Spalding United 1 (Mettam).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers 0, Deeping Rangers 2 (Mooney, Schiavi); Holbeach United 2 (Smith 2), Wellingborough Town 1; Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Barber, Sansby), Desborough Town 3; Pinchbeck United 1 (Jackson), Boston Town 1.

Division One: Birstall United Social 2, Blackstones 2 (Clarke, Fox); Bourne Town 2 (Mason, Munton), Anstey Nomads 2; Holwell Sports 3, Huntingdon Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United 1 (Jackson), Lakenheath 1, Norwich CBS 3, Wisbech St Mary 1.