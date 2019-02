Have your say

Deeping Rangers stormed into second place in the United Counties Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Sleaford last night (February 5).

It’s an eighth league win in a row for Deeping who are now seven points behind leaders Daventry with a game in hand.

Scott Mooney fired Deeping into the lead in the fifth minute, but Sleaford equalised with a breakaway goal midway through the first-half.

Set-piece specialist Dan Schiavi won the game direct from a free kick 10 minutes before the break.