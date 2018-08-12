Deeping survive terrific Tigers fightback to book super FA Cup tie, wins also for Wisbech and Yaxley, but Peterborough Northern Star and Pinchbeck bow out, Blackstones are still flying thanks to Fox

Deeping Rangers survived a terrific Tigers comeback to secure a mouthwatering FA Cup preliminary round tie against AFC Rushden & Diamonds yesterday (August 11).

Deeping looked in complete control of their extra preliminary round tie at the Hayden Whitham Stadium when racing into a 3-0 lead in 49 minutes after goals for Scott Mooney, Dan Schiavi and Jason Kilbride.

But local rivals Holbeach United rallied strongly and goals for Josh Ford and Kieran Hamilton made for a nervy five minutes. Deeping will host the well-supported Diamonds on August 25.

Also through to the preliminary round are Wisbech Town and Yaxley who won at Cogenhoe and Swaffham respectively.

First-half goals from Alex Beck and Danny Setchell set up a 2-1 win for Wisbech, while Dan Cotton, Tom Waumsley and Kyle Nolan scured a 3-1 win for the Cuckoos.

It wasn’t such a great day for Peterborough Northern Star and Pinchbeck United who bowed out with heavy defeats. Star were crushed 6-1 at Histon, while Pinchbeck lost 3-0 at Rothwell Corinthians, a team they had beaten in a United Counties Premier Division game the previous weekend. Rothwell led 1-0 at the time.

It was a first competitive defeat for Pinchbeck since September, 2017 and not helped by Tom Sargeant’s red card as the teams left the field at half-time. Reports suggest Sargeant ‘smashed the ball at an opposition player’.

In Division One of the United Counties League Blackstones made it two wins from two games thanks to a last minute goal from Martyn Fox. Stones had earlier thrown away a two-goal lead against Aylestone following goals from Josh Edmundson and Jake Pell.

Bourne and Huntingdon were beaten at home, while Toby Allen’s second goal in two games helped March Town United pick up their first point of the Eastern Counties Divisuion One season from a home draw with Needham Market Reserves.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 11

FA CUP

Extra Preliminary Round: Cogenhoe Utd 1, Wisbech Town 2 (Beck, Setchell); Deeping Rangers 3 (Mooney, Schiavi, Kilbride), Holbeach United 2 (Ford, Hamilton); Histon 6, Peterborough Northern Star 1; Rothwell Corinthians 3, Pinchbeck United 0; Swaffham Town 1, Yaxley 3 (Cotton, Waumsley, Nolan).

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Pell, Edmundson, Fox), Aylestone Park 2; Bourne Town 0, Lutterworth Athletic 2; Huntingdon Town 0, Melton Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town 1 (Allen), Needham Market Res 1; Wisbech St Mary 0, Debenham LC 3.