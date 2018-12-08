Deeping skipper strikes late to pinch a point, Tigers on the rampage in Wellingborough, Peterborough Northern Star back to winning ways, March extend unbeaten run to 11 games

A late goal from captain David Burton-Jones rescued a point for Deeping Rangers in the match of the day in the United Counties Premier Division (December 8).

Burton-Jones headed home Dan Schiavi’s 87th minute free kick to claim a point for fourth-placed Deeping at second-placed Rugby Town. The hosts had taken the lead two minutes into the second-half.

Christian Le of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Boston Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

That was the best possible result for third-placed Holbeach United who romped to a 7-0 win at bottom club Wellingborough Whitworth. James Tricks and Josh Ford both scored twice for the Tigers who remain 15 points behind runaway leaders Daventry Town.

Peterborough Northern Star snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over lowly Boston Town at Chestnut Avenue. Star, who let midfielder Jake Sansby leave for higher level Stamford AFC this week, almost threw away a 3-0 lead given to them by Kieran Blanchard (2) and Josh Rosser in the opening 26 minutes. It was 3-2 by the break.

Pinchbeck United remain in fifth place after a 2-2 draw at Wellingborough Town. An own goal and a Tyler Wright shot did have Pinchbeck early in the second half.

In Division One Blackstones lost a top-six battle at home to Melton Town 3-1. Player-manager Lee Clarke had equalised early in the game from the penalty spot.

Josh Rosser (on ground) of Peterborough Northern Star scores to make it 3-0 against Boston Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Bourne were crushed 5-1 at bottom-half club Holwell Sports.

March Town fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to extend their unbeaten run in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League to 11 matches. Jack Friend and Adam Rothery scored for the Hares who drop a place to fifth.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 8

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Blanchard 2, Rosser), Boston Town 2; Rugby Town 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Burton-Jones); Wellingborough Town 2, Pinchbeck United 2 (og, Wright); Wellingborough Whitworth 0, Holbeach United 7 (Ford 2, Tricks 2, B. Smith, Bird, J. Smith).

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Clarke), Melton Town 3; Holwell Sports 5, Bourne Town 1; Huntingdon Town 3, Harrowby United 4.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Downham Town 2, March Town United 2 (Friend, Rothery); Wisbech St Mary 0,Swaffham Town 7.