Deeping Rangers seek second place in the United Counties Premier Division tomorrow (February 5) as compensation for their unfortunate FA Vase exit at the weekend.

Deeping enjoyed a club record run to the last 16 in the Vase, but it’s back to the ‘bread and butter’ tomorrow when Sleaford are the visitors to the Haydon Whitham Stadium (7,45).

A point would take Deeping above Rugby Town into second. A win would take Michael Goode’s men to within seven points of leaders Daventry with a game in hand.