Deeping make club history in the FA Vase, but Holbeach bow out, Pinchbeck beat Peterborough Northern Star, rare Huntingdon win, good point for Bourne, March throw certain victory away

Deeping Rangers powered into the fourth round of the FA Vase for the first time in their history today (December 1).

Michael Goode’s men beat Clacton from the Eastern Counties Premier Division 4-2 in a cracking contest at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Dan Schiavi gave Deeping an early lead from a Dan Jarvis cross before Clacton equalised from the penalty spot.

Michael Simpson restored Deeping’s lead and then Jarvis made it 3-1 before the break with an absolute screamer from the edge of the area.

And Jarvis sealed victory with a fourth goal late on after Clacton had pulled a goal back.

Deeping now enter Monday’s draw (December 3), but they won’t be joined by United Counties Premier Division rivals Holbeach United who went down 2-0 at top Eastern Counties side Godmanchester. Both goals arrived in the second-half.

In the UCL Premier Division Pinchbeck United ended a run of poor results with a 2-0 home success over Peterborough Northern Star. Ryan Oliver and Tony Edwards scored the goals which lifted the Knights back into fourth place.

Star are 10th after a third straight defeat.

In Division One Adam Richardson scored twice to give Huntingdon just a third win of the season, 2-1 at Irchester, while Bourne picked up a decent point from a 1-1 draw at third placed Lutterworth Athletic.

March Town boss Brett Whaley was furious after his in-form side let 2-0 and 3-2 leads slip before drawing 3-3 with Ipswich Wanderers.

Whaley, whose team are fourth, said: “It was disappointing to let a 2-0 lead slip, but to throw it away from 3-2 was criminal.”

Jack Raswon, Craig Gillies and Rob Conyard scored the March goals.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 1

FA VASE

Third Round: Deeping Rangers 4 (Jarvis 2, Simpson, Schiavi), FC Clacton 2; Godmanchester Rovers 2, Holbeach United 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Pinchbeck 2 (Oliver, Edwards), Peterborough Northern Star 0.

Division One: Irchester United 1, Huntingdon Town 2 (Richardson 2); Lutterworth Athletic 1, Bourne Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Debenham LC 2, Wisbech St Mary 0; March Town United 3 (Rawson, Gillies, Conyard), Ipswich Wanderers 3.