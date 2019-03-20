Deeping destroy Daventry to set up a cup final with Holbeach, 10-man Wisbech beaten after plucky display

Have your say

Deeping Rangers set up a United Counties League Cup Final against neighbours Holbeach United by destroying Premier Division leaders Daventry Town last night (March 19).

Deeping ran out 6-2 winners in their semi-final at the Haydon Whitham Stadium. They started and finished the game in blistering fashion after Daventry had threatened a second-half fightback.

Cameron Johnson opened the scoring for Deeping on 11 minutes before Dan Jarvis curled home a beauty from just outside the box for 2-0. Johnson claimed his second and Henry Dunn saw a penalty saved before Deeping took the break with a 3-0 lead in front of 145 fans.

But Daventry were back to 3-2 with 20 minutes to go before manager Michael Goode made a match-clinching substitution.

On loan Peterborough Sports forward Abduramane Sani was sent on and immediately converted a Dan Schiavi cross before setting up goals in the final minutes for Michael Simpson and Schiavi.

The final will take place on May 6 at a venue to be confirmed.

Ten-man Wisbech Town battled hard at Cleethorpes in their East Division game in the Evo Stik Northern League, but stay deep in relegation trouble after a 3-1 reverse.

Toby Hilliard levelled for the Fenmen in the first-half in front of a bumper crowd of 345, but a red card for Jack Keeble for handball on the goalline turned the game.

Cleethorpes re-took the lead from the penalty and clinched victory late in the second-half with a third goal.

Wisbech are 16th in a 20-team division, but just three points above bottom place.

Stocksbridge Park Steels beat Gresley 3-2 in the battle of the bottom two.