Dans on form as Deeping win again, Pinchbeck win, Peterborough Northern Star slump late on, Blackstones denied by own goal, March beaten in big game

Deeping Rangers couldn’t be going in to next weekend’s (February 2) FA Vase tie in Devon in better form.

Michael Goode’s men made it nine wins in a row in all competitions with a 3-0 romp at Wellingborough Town in the United Counties Premier Division yesterday (January 26). That was a seventh straight top-flight success for Deeping who are third, 10 points behind leaders Daventry with two matches in hand. Daventry surprisingly dropped points to lowly Rothwell Corinthians yesterday.

Dan Flack fired Deeping in front from the penalty spot in the first-half at Wellingborough with Dan Jarvis and Dan Schiavi netting after the break.

Pinchbeck United are fourth after a 2-1 home win over Cogenhoe. Liam Adams and Lee Beeson (penalty) scored for the Knights.

Peterborough Northern Star looked set for another decent away point when James Hill-Seekings brought them level midway through the second half at Oadby, but the hosts scored twice in the final 10 minutes to run out 3-1 winners.

The Premier Division game at Eynesbury against Holbeach United was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A late own goal from Aaron Bellairs denied seventh-placed Blackstones a Division One win at Irchester. Martyn Fox had shot Stones ahead.

Bourne were held to a goalless draw at home by St Andrews,

March Town conceded three goals in 10 minutes to lose their big game 3-0 in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League at Mulbarton Wanderers. March dropped a place to fourth as a result.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 26

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE:

Premier Division: Oadby Town 3, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Hill-Seekings); Pinchbeck United 2 (Adams, Beeson), Cogenhoe United 1; Wellingborough Town 0, Deeping Rangers 3 (Flack, Schiavi, Jarvis).

Postponed: Eynesbury Rovers v Holbeach United,

Division One: Bourne Town 0, St Andrews 0; Burton Park Wanderers 2, Huntingdon Town 3 (Kingston 2, Richardson); Irchester United 1, Blackstones 1 (Fox).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Lakenheath 3, Wisbech St Mary 0; Mulbarton Wanderers 3, March Town 0.