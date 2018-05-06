CUP FINALS: Furnell celebrates title win, but now he’s after a double

Yaxley manager admits he is still pinching himself about the possibility of a famous United Counties League and Cup double.

The Cuckoos celebrated a shock Premier Division title success after rivals Wisbech Town surprisingly failed at their final hurdle yesterday (May 5). The Fenmen needed to beat Daventry at home in their final game to pip Yaxley, who had already completed their fixtures, to top spot, but were held to a 1-1 draw. A thrilling title race was ultimately settled on goal difference.

Yaxley players celebrate a goal against Leicester Nirvana in a recent Uniyted Counties Premier Division game. Photo: Russell Dossett.

And now Furnell wants to extend those celebrations into Bank Holiday Monday (May 7) when holders Yaxley take on Premier Division rivals Leicester Nirvana in the League Cup Final at Raunds FC (3pm).

Yaxley are the cup holders and Furnell wants to turn a great season into a glorious one by lifting more silverware.

“It’s incredible what we have achieved already,” Furnell stated. “We are basically a little village club and yet we have won a big league two days before we play a cup final.

“Everyone assumed Wisbech had the title in the bag. I wasn’t surprised Daventry had a good go because the teams had played a few days earlier and there might well have been some needle in that game.

“I was surprised Wisbech lost though as they are a well-organised, solid side, but to say they handed us the title is wrong. It was in our hands until we dropped points at Eynesbury recently and Wisbech have only done what we did and slipped up at a crucial time.

“I was at the Boat House on Saturday afternoon with a few friends. We were trying not to follow the game on Twitter, but every time the phone pinged we were on it straight away to see what was going on. It was already a pleasant afternoon, but it turned into a great celebration.

“We won the title without any help as well. Both teams picked up 93 points, but we scored many more goals and our goal difference was vastly superior so we are worthy champions.

“Now we want to make it a double. The danger is we think we’ve done the hard part by winning the league. That’s not how I see it. The cup final was always going to be our last UCL game of the season and for me it was the pinnacle of our year. I still see it that way. I don’t want to finish the season on a disappointing note.I want to retain the cup.

Leicester Nirvana are a good side who have picked up good results against Deeping and Eynesbury recently so we have to be ready for a tough game. We beat Nirvana 5-1 recently in a league game, but there were spells in thet match when they were very good. We were just more clinical in front of goal.

“The playing surface is usually good at Raunds so it’s a good venue for us and we are pretty much at full strength.”

Yaxley are still in the Hinchingbrooke Cup, but have still to rearrange their delayed semi-final with Eynesbury. Deeping Rangers host Huntingdon in the other semi-final on Tuesday (May 8).

Netherton United take on Moulton FC in the Northants Lower Junior Cup semi-final at Northampton Town FC at Sixfields on Tuesday.