Cuckoos fly into top half after third straight win, Peterborough Sports knocked off the top after home draw, Spalding win again, but Stamford and Wisbech beaten

Yaxley marched into the top 10 of Division One Central in the Evo Stik Southern League after bashing bottom club North Leigh 6-2 at In2itive Park today (December 15).

It’s a third win in a row for the improving Cuckoos, one of the smallest clubs at this level as a crowd off 44 would indicate.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) v Dunstable. Photo: James Richardson

Those that did show up in horrific weather conditions were treated to a six-goal spree with Dan Cotton and Matt Sparrow both scoring twice and Joe Butterworth and Phil Stebbing also on target for Yaxley who were always in control.

The same can’t be said for Peterborough Sports who were knocked off the top of the table after being held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Dunstable Town in front of 143 spectators at the Bee Arena.

The visitors belied their lowly position after taking a sixth minute lead and it took until 11 minutes from before free scoring defender Paul Malone equalised.

Dunstable were quick out of the traps and after a mazy dribble by Chris Wreh the ball found its way back to Arel Amu who steered the ball home. The visitors continue used to show the greater desire, before the Turbines upped their game towards the end of the half.

Josh Moreman (blue) tries to get past a Dunstable defender. Photo: James Richardson

Predictably in the second half, with the driving wind behind them, Sports dominated proceedings and Lewis Hilliard, Dion Sembie-Ferris and Richard Jones all went close before Malone turned in a right wing cross on 79 minutes to restore parity.

It was actually Dunstable that went closest to winning the game when James Lauder headed against the post late on, but in truth a draw was the right result with Sports not really doing enough to deserve the three points despite their territorial domination.

Bromsgrove Sporting, who beat Sports last weekend, moved to the top on goal difference after a 4-0 win at Kempston, but third placed Corby lost ground after losing at Didcot.

Spalding United claimed a second win in a row in the Northern Premier East Division after seeing off bottom club AFC Mansfield. First-half goals from James Hugo and Kieran Wells proved decisive for the Tulips.

Spalding are up to 13th and are now just a point and two places below Stamford AFC went down 1-0 at Loughborough Dynamo to a goal just past the hour mark.

Wisbech were beaten in a battle between two teams who started the day in the bottom four. Carlton left the Fenland Stadium with all three points after a 2-1 win. Danny Setchell had equalised for the Fenmen in the first half of a match watched by 169 fans.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 15

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: AFC Mansfield 1, Spalding Utd 2 (Hugo, Wells); Loughborough Dynamo 1, Stamford 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Setchell), Carlton Town 2.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports 1 (Malone), Dunstable Town 1; Yaxley 6 (Sparrow 2, Cotton 2, Butterworth, Stebbing), North Leigh 2.