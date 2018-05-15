COMMENT: Local clubs have been hung out to dry by Evo Stik League restructuring

Outgoing Peterborough Sports chairman Stephen Cooper believes local clubs have been hung out to dry by the restructuring of the Evo Stik Leagues for next season.

Sports, Stamford AFC, Spalding United, Yaxley and Wisbech have been placed in the Northern Premier East which also includes clubs 200 or so miles away in Morpeth and Marske.

Peterborough Sports in action against Corby Town on the last day of last season. Photo: James Richardson.

The distance between Morpeth, Northumberland to Wisbech is 235 miles with a four hour travelling time, while Marske United to Wisbech is also over 200 miles.

Cooper said: “The idea of revamping step four was to reduce travel and yet for clubs in our region the opposite is now true. We have been well and truly hung out to dry.

“It is clear there has been an awful lot of political manoeuvring here with a big problem being the long-standing issue of Northern League clubs being reluctant to take a promotion into the Northern Premier League.

“Additionally only having three United Counties League equivalents in the north of the country, means that every year the NPL has to come down into the Midlands for at least one club. There is an easy answer, and one that would not be that difficult to achieve, which is a symmetrical pyramid system with 16 step 5 leagues and eight at step 4. I do know from the lobbying I have done with the FA that this is on the agenda, but maybe it’s still a couple of seasons away.

Wisbech (red) and Yaxley will do battle at step four level next season.

“Taking the stupidity of the split out of it, actually overall we have been left with an interesting and varied section. The division reduces from 22 teams down to 20 and only two of the top six from last year remain in Frickley & Stamford, who along with Lincoln United & Cleethorpes would stand as favourites from last year’s sides for the promotion spots.

“There are six promoted clubs and while it is difficult to compare the step 5 leagues, the Northern League has been the top dog now for a number of years and so both Morpeth & Marske are obviously going to be in the mix. There are a fair few trips into Yorkshire for us to contend with as well as the northern sides, so plenty of opportunities for weekends away and to pit our wits against some firmly established non-league clubs in some proper grounds.

“I do think Yaxley & Wisbech will find it something of a shock to the system, and last year there were certainly not the gimmes you get in the UCL with every point having to be earned.

“There are a couple of clubs with small budgets, but generally they will be to at least the level of the UCL and a fair bit beyond in most cases. From our viewpoint, we came mid-table last year and with a slightly easier looking cast to contend with, getting to the play offs would seem to be a reasonable ambition seeing as that was our form in 2018.

“Key to our chances will be the continued success of our Academy, footfall & increasing our commercial activity. Our crowds went up over 70% last year, but we are still a little way short of being where this needs to be to kick on again. One day common sense may see us playing in an appropriate geographical section, but until then we just have to grin and bear it and enjoy the ride.”

Proposed Evo Stik Northern Premier League East Division: Belper Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Frickley Athletic, Gresley, Lincoln United, Loughborough Dynamo, Marske United, Morpeth Town, Ossett United, Peterborough Sports, Pickering Town, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Spalding United, Stamford, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Tadcaster Albion, Wisbech Town, Yaxley.