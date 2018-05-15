COMMENT: Late league switch could benefit Peterborough Sports and Yaxley

A late switch of divisions for Peterborough Sports has been cautiously welcomed by outgoing chairman Stephen Cooper.

Sports and Yaxley have both been moved from the Northern Premier East Division to the Southern League East, although all step four league constitutions are still subject to appeal.

Peterborough Sports in action against Corby Town on the last day of last season. Photo: James Richardson.

Cooper, who had been an ouspoken critic of the way the Northern Premier East Division had been composed, said: “There is less travel in the Southern League. It won’t be as competitive as there will be teams with smaller budgets.

“We lose some derbies, but overall it’s a positive for us. But as clubs have until May 31st to lob objections let’s wait and see where this ends up!”

Stamford AFC, Spalding United and Wisbech have been placed in the Northern Premier East which also includes clubs 200 or so miles away in Morpeth and Marske.

The distance from Morpeth to Wisbech is 235 miles with a four hour travelling time, while Marske United to Wisbech is also over 200 miles.

Wisbech (red) and Yaxley will do battle at step four level next season.

Proposed Evo Stik Northern Premier League East Division: AFC Mansfield, Belper Town, Brigshouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Frickley Athletic, Gresley, Lincoln United, Loughborough Dynamo, Marske United, Morpeth Town, Ossett United, Pickering Town, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Spalding United, Stamford, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Tadcaster Albion, Wisbech Town.

Proposed Southern League Premier Division East: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Bedford Town, Berkhamsted, Bromsgrove Sporting, Cambridge City, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Dunstable Town, Evesham United, Kempston Rovers, Kidlington, North Leigh, Peterborough Sports, Sutton Coldfield Town, Thame United, Welwyn Garden City, Yaxley.