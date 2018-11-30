Catch us if you can say Peterborough Sports, FA Vase action for Deeping and Holbeach

Peterborough Sports have issued a ‘catch-us-if-you-can’ challenge to their Evo Stik League opponents.

Sports soared to the top of Division One Central in the Southern League with a battling 3-1 win at Sutton Coldfield last Saturday.

Sports now have four home games in December starting with AFC Dunstable tomorrow (December 1, 3pm) plus an away game at second placed Sporting Bromsgrove (December 8) and manager Jimmy Dean is confident his side will still be top at the start of 2019.

“There is a long way to go and we are competing against much bigger clubs like Bedford, Bromsgrove, Cambridge City and Corby,” Dean stated. “But we are playing well, we look strong, we have won six league games in a row and we have built a side capable of coping with the physical challenge this league presents.

“We have strength in depth. Sutton Coldfield probably edged the first half last week and I had to get stuck into the players at half time for the first time in ages.

“But the response was good and for the fourth game in a row the substitutions we made impacted the game.

“Dunstable are a top-half team with a decent budget so we will have to play well again, but we are going into games in a very confident frame of mind at the moment.”

Dean may rest key midfielder Dan Lawlor on Saturday, but Sports have been boosted by striker Jones’ decision to abandon plans to go travelling.

Yaxley picked up a decent point from a 1-1 draw at Coleshill last weekend to inch away from the relegation zone. Dan Cotton grabbed the equaliser from the penalty spot in the second half.

The Cuckoos host fellow strugglers Aylesbury at In2itive Park tomorrow. Aylesbury are the only team to beat Sports in a league game this season.

Deeping Rangers have a great opportunity to make FA Vase progress when they host Clacton in a third round tie at the Haydon Whitham Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Clacton are struggling in the bottom half of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division whereas Deeping are the third in the same standard United Counties Premier Division.

Holbeach have a much tougher Vase assignment at Godmanchester. Goddy are third in the Eastern Counties Premier Division with 10 wins from 14 matches.

Pinchbeck United host Peterborough Northern Star in a local United Counties Premier Division match.

FIXTURES

Saturday. December 1

FA VASE

Third Round: Deeping Rangers v FC Clacton, Godmanchester Rovers v Holbeach United.

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Stamford v Pickering Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Spalding Utd, Wisbech Town v Ossett United.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports v AFC Dunstable, Yaxley v Aylesbury.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Pinchbeck United v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Irchester United v Huntingdon Town, Lutterworth Athletic v Bourne Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Debenham LC v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Ipswich Wanderers.