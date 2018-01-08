BREAKING NEWS: Wisbech Town investigate allegations of racist comments

Wisbech Town are investigating allegations of racist comments made by members of the crowd in Saturday’s (January 6) FA Vase tie against Bromsgrove Sporting at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

Visiting supporters among a bumper crowd of 650 at the fourth round tie made the allegations.

Bromsgrove won a controversial game 3-1 with the help of two contested penalty decisions and red cards for home players Paul Bastock and Jon Fairweather.

Wisbech chairman Paul Brenchley issued a statement this morning (January 8) condemning racism, but pointed out the match officials didn’t hear any untoward comments.

Brenchley. who personally ejected a crowd member for throwing a flare onto the pitch, has dismissed an additional claim that coins were thrown at the Bromsgrove goalkeeper during the match.

Brenchley said: “I, as chairman, and the board members of Wisbech Town FC will not tolerate any racial abuse whatsoever. “Believe me we are investigating these claims. The four officials did not hear any nor did the two representatives of Cambs FA. I personally ejected a person (not going to call him a fan because I haven’t seen him at Wisbech FC before) for picking up a flare and throwing on to the pitch.

“This morning I covered virtually every inch of the pitch repairing the divots and I didn’t find a penny. We are awaiting the referee’s report before we make any decisions.”