Have your say

Blackstones moved up into fifth place in United Counties League Division One last night (March 5) with a come-from-behind win at Long Buckby.

They trailed 2-1 after 65 minutes but late strikes by Josh Edmundson (70mins) and Joe Papworth-Moore (85mins) saw them clinch a 3-2 victory.

Matt Simpson had given the Stamford side the lead after 15 minutes.

Stones are at home to LutterwirthnbA Athletic on Saturday.ones the lead after 15 minutes.