Blackstones blitz, Holbeach strike late to beat Peterborough Northern Star, easy for Deeping and Pinchbeck and Whaley’s wonders March on

Blackstones reached cloud nine yesterday (December 15) as they blitzed Burton Park Wandereres away from home in United Counties Division One.

Player-manager Lee Clarke led the way with a hat-trick in a 9-1 win. The other scorers were Joe Moore-Papworth (2), Martyn Fox, Josh Edmundson, Ben Cowles and Connor Clarke as Stones moved up to fifth place.

Harry Fitjohn scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Holbeach.

It wasn’t quite such a good day at the same level for Bourne who fell to a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Bugbrooke St Michael.

In the Premier Division there were wins for Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United who stay in positions third, fourth and fifth respectively. Holbeach required an injury time goal from Josh Ford to see off Peterborough Northern Star at Carter’s Park after the city side’s Harry Fitzjohn has equalised a Reif Clarke strike.

Deeping beat Boston Town for the second time in a handful of days. They scored late to beat them in a county cup tie in midweek, but they were in command early yesterday before racing to a 4-0 win. Dan Jarvis (2) and Luke Andersen scored for Deeping while Henry Dunn both scored and missed a penalty. Boston were reduced to 10 men for the second half after a red card for foul and abusive language.

Ollie Maltby and Tyler Wright scored two apiece as Pinchbeck despatched Kirby Muxloe 4-0.

Fifth-placed March Town are now 12 games unbeaten in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League after a 2-0 success over Debenham LC in tough conditions. Craig Gillies and Jack Rawson scored the goals.

March manager Brett Whaley said: “We needed to show that we could scrap out a win and that’s exactly what we did. It was a poor game in horrible conditions, but we were disciplined and hard working and then just took our chances. Hopefully we can turn this into a decent winning run.”

RESULTS

Saturday, December 15

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town 0, Deeping Rangers 4 (Jarvis 2, Dunn, Andersen); Holbeach United 2 (Ford, Clarke), Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Fitzjohn); Pinchbeck United 4 (Maltby 2, Wright 2), Kirby Muxloe 0.

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Bugbrooke St.Michael 5; Burton Park Wanderers 1, Blackstones 9 (L. Clarke 3, Papworth 2, Edmundson, C. Clark, Fox, Cowles); Thrapston Town 2, Huntingdon 3 (Keating, Wilde, Waterworth).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Haverhill Borough 7, Wisbech St Mary 1; March Town United 2 (Gillies, Rawson). Debenham LC 0.