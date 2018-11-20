Big night at the Bee Arena and Peterborough Sports are seeking a city’s support, FA Trophy action for Yaxley, Deeping can boost their Premier Division title challenge

Charismatic manager Jimmy Dean has urged the Peterborough public to support the city’s second football team in their ‘huge’ game with Bedford at the Bee Arena tonight (November 20, 7.45pm).

It’s a battle between two of the top sides in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League. Sports are currently second, three points behind leaders Bromsgrove Sporting, while Bedford are sixth with games in hand on those above them. Bedford won 8-0 away from home on Saturday.

Sports made a major signing on the eve of the game with the arrival of former Colchester United player Dion Sembie-Ferris. He has left higher-level St Neots to join his local club and could start tonight as star attacker Josh Moreman is carrying a knock.

“I believe Bedford will win the league,” Dean stated. “They have a richly talented squad and they’ve started to smash teams at this level.

“But whenever we’ve been faced with a top side, like Boston United and Corby, we have played our best football and I expect us to perform again tonight.

“It’s a huge game for our club and I’m hoping we get a crowd that reflects the occasion.

“Posh aren’t playing, there’s no Champions League and very little other football going on locally so I’d urge people to get down to the game and get behind my team.

“Bedford took 300 fans to their game at Barton on Saturday. They beat Bromsgrove 5-0 earlier in the season. That’s what we are up against.

“But we offer a high standard of football. We have players who love playing for our club and love representing the city.”

Yaxley are in FA Trophy second qualifying round replay action at Ramsbottom United tonight looking for comfort after a 6-1 bashing at Central Division One bottom club Kidlington on Saturday.

Deeping Rangers can consolidate third place in the United Counties Premier Division with victory over Oadby at the Haydon Whitham Stadium this evening.

Pinchbeck United are away at Division One side Sileby in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 20

FA TROPHY

Second qualifying replay: Ramsbottom United v Yaxley.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports v Bedford.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Oadby.

HICHINGBROOKE CUP

First round: Sileby Rangers v Pinchbeck United.

Wednesday, November 21

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Rushden & Higham United v Blackstones.