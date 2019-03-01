Another huge game for Peterborough Sports who aren’t panicking after a rare defeat, top-of-the-table clash for Deeping Rangers

Manager Jimmy Dean insists there will be no panic in his Peterborough Sports squad despite losing top spot in Division One Central of the East League last weekend.

Sports were overtaken by Bromsgrove Sporting after losing to them 2-1 at the Bee Arena. If they lose at their other title rivals Corby Town on Saturday they will slip to third place.

But Dean remains comfortable with his team’s position.

“Even if we lose on Saturday we will still have the title in our hands,” Dean stated. “We are two points behind Bromsgrove with three games and in hand and we will have a game in hand on Corby after Saturday as well.

“We didn’t play well against Bromsgrove. They are a very good side and deserved to win, but how can I be angry with a team that have now won 16 of their last 18 matches?

“The best teams have an off day, but the best teams also react well to bad results and that’s what I expect us to do at Corby.

“Obviously it’s another very tough game, but I am happy with our position and our overall form.”

Sports will be without centre-back Paul Malone for the match at his old club Corby. He was sent off for violent conduct in the second-half of the Bromsgrove game.

“It was a crazy incident,” Dean added. “We had a three-on two breakaway when Josh McCammon was cynically hacked down. That caused a melee and Paul got done for pushing his head into someone’s face.

“We went from a position of having a great chance to equalise to being down to 10 men and I had to take Josh off as he was injured.

“Paul’s a big player for us, but Stuart Wall is also a top player and he will come in. I trust him completely.”

Dion Sembie-Ferris scored for Sports in the first-half after Bromsgrove had raced into an early 2-0 lead.

Yaxley eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 win over play-off chasing Berkhamsted thanks to Matt Sparrow’s injury time goal. The Cuckoos are nine points clear of the drop zone, but have no fixture this weekend.

The brilliant 11-game winning streak of Deeping Rangers in the United Counties Premier Division came to an emphatic end at the hands of title rivals Rugby Town last weekend.

But Deeping can get back on the title track by winning at leaders Daventry tomorrow

Deeping are now third, eight points behind Daventry with a game in hand after losing 3-0 to a powerful Rugby team at the Haydon Witham Stadium.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 2

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Morpeth Town v Spalding Utd, Stamford v Ossett Utd, Wisbech v Sheffield FC.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Corby Town v Peterborough Sports.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v Desborough Town, Newport Pagnell Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United v Wellingborough Town. Division One: Bourne Town v Thrapston Town, Huntingdon Town v St Andrews, Melton Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Leiston Res v Wisbech St Mary.