Another great win for the Cuckoos, disappointment for Sports and Stamford, first win for the Tulips

Yaxley followed up their superb FA Trophy win over Corby Town with a great come-from-behind win in Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central yesterday (October 20).

They trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes at home to Didcot Town but by half-time had drawn level through Thomas Walmsley and Kyle Nolan.

Lukas Gereltauskas (11) of Peterborough Northern Star celebrates scoring against Harborough Town with team-mates. Picture: Chantelle McDonald

Then in the second half the Cuckoos stole a 4-3 victory with strikes by Dan Cotton and Charley Sanders.

In the same division there was disappointment for Peterborough Sports at Aylesbury. They lost 1-0 to a goal in the 77th minute.

Sports are now sixth in the table with Yaxley climbing up to 13th.

In the Evo Stik Northern League East Division it was celebration time for struggling Spalding. Early goals from Cenk Acar (7mins) and James Hugo (11mins) earned them their first league success of the campaign - a 2-1 home win over Sheffield FC.

They are 19th out of 20 in the league standings and Wisbech Town are just once place above them.

The Fenmen lost at home again, going down 4-2 to Loughborough Dynamo with Toby Hilliard and Oliver Gale getting their goals.

Tenth-placed Stamford lost 2-0 at home to Carlton Town after running into a spot of bother at the Zeeco Stadium.

Grant Ryan saw a first half penalty saved by Carlton custodian Jack Steggles with the visitors then taking a 75th minute lead through Aaron Opoku’s spot-kick. Opoku then wrapped up the win for the visitors with an 89th minute breakaway goal.

In the Future Lions United Counties League, Pinchbeck came off distinctly second-best in the battle of the top two in the Premier Division as they crashed to a 6-0 defeat at table-toppers Daventry Town.

Holbeach United are in third place after winning 2-1 against Oadby. Oadby took the lead but goals by Billy Smith and Danny Barker gave Holbeach the three points.

Peterborough Northern Star’s recent run of form continued at home to Harborough Town. They won 3-0 thanks to goals by Lukas Gereltauskas (33mins & 49mins) and Joshua Rosser (61mins) and are up to sixth in the table.

A cracking goal by Sam Mooney on 72 minutes earned Deeping Rangers a 1-1 draw with Newport Pagnell.

In Division One, Blackstones and Bourne lost to the top two teams.

Blackstones were beaten 3-2 at home by second-placed Lutterworth Town and Bourne lost 5-2 at table-topping Anstey Nomads. Lee Clarke scored both Stones goals from the penalty spot.

Huntingon Town beat Holwell Sports 6-2 with Jamie Waterworth and Matthew Wright both firing doubles.

In Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League Division One North, March Town drew 2-2 at home to Mulbarton Wanderers while Wisbech St Mary crashed 5-2 at home to Diss Town.

March have now gone six games unbeaten and are sixth in the table. Their scorers yesterday were Jamie Short and Toby Allen.