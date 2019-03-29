All to play for at both ends of the Evo Stik League

Have your say

It’s all to play for at Evo Stik League level with Peterborough Sports favourites to bag a third promotion in four years and Yaxley, Wisbech Town and Spalding United all battling hard against relegation.

Sports moved back to the top of Division One Central in the Southern League with a 1-0 win at Thame United on Tuesday thanks to centre-back Paul Malone’s 15th goal of the season.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) 4, Barton Rovers 0 last weekend. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side are a point ahead of title rivals Bromsgrove Sporting and they have a game in hand. Sports have now kept 15 clean sheets this season ahead of tricky trips to mid-table AFC Dunstable tomorrow (January 30) and Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday (April 2).

Yaxley boosted their survival hopes with a 4-2 win over AFC Dunstable last weekend, but they have a big game at next-to-bottom Aylesbury tomorrow.

Spalding and Wisbech are just outside the relegation zone in the East Premier Division of the Northern League.

Wisbech have a huge game tomorfrowy when hosting fellow strugglers AFC Mansfield, while Spalding are at home to high-flying Ossett Town.

Stamford AFC are stuck in mid-table ahead of a home date with Marske United.

Deeping Rangers take their outside hopes of a United Counties Premier Division title to Leicester Nirvana tomorrow. Second-placed Deeping are nine points behind leaders Daventry, but have a game in hand.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 29

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd v Ossett Utd, Stamford AFC v Marske Utd, Wisbech Town v AFC Mansfield.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: AFC Dunstable v Peterborough Sports, Aylesbury v Yaxley.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United v Holbeach United, Desborough Town v Pinchbeck United, Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star v Wellingborough Whitworth.

Division One: Aylestone Park v Blackstones, Bourne Town v Rushden & Higham United, Huntingdon Town v Bugbrooke St Michael.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Downham Town, Wisbech St Mary v Cornard United.