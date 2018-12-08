Agonising defeat in a top-of-the-table clash for Peterborough Sports, shock win for Yaxley, super late comeback for Spalding thanks to Leon double and Stamford beat bottom club despite a red card for the skipper

Have your say

Peterborough Sports lost a ding-dong battle at the top of Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League in agonising fashion today (December 8).

Hosts Bromsgrove Sporting sealed a 4-3 success with a 93rd minute winning goal in front of a bumper crowd of 772 in the West Midlands.

Lewis Hilliard (10) scored for Peterborough Sports at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Sports felt harshly done by as they’d been the better team for large chunks of the contest.

Lewis Hilliard equalised a third minute Bromsgrove goal before Dion Sembie-Ferris shot the city side in front on 25 minutes.

The home side hit back to level and then went in front on the stroke of half time from the penalty spot.

Abdouramane Sani equalised for Sports again midway through the second half and that goal looked set to earn his side a decent point until disaster struck in injury time.

It’s just a second defeat of the Central Division season for Sports who remain top two points clear of Bromsgrove and Corby Town who beat Kempston 5-1.

Lowly Yaxley claimed a superb win at promotion-chasing Berkhamsted as goals from Dan Cotton and Phil Stebbing secured a 2-1 success. Yaxley are now five points clear of the drop zone.

In the Northern Premier Division East Spalding United pulled off a terrific comeback win thanks to two Leon Mettam goals in the final five minutes against Belper at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. Belper led 1-0 with 85 minutes on the clock. Mettamm’s winning goal was a 90th-minute penalty.

Stamford AFC beat bottom club Mansfield 2-0 thanks to two goals in 10 first-half minutes from Ryan Seal and Isai Marselia. Daniels skipper Jake Duffy was sent off early in the second half.

Stamford are 11th and Spalding have moved up to 15th. two places clear of Wisbech Town who were without a fixture today.

