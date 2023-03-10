News you can trust since 1948
New Spalding United manager will have to wait for his first game in charge

Spalding United have appointed striker Elliot Sandy as an interim manager following the shock sacking of first-team boss Brett Whaley earlier this week.

By Alan Swann
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Snow could play havoc with local football fixtures. Photo: Getty Images.
But Sandy will have to wait for his first game in charge as the Tulips’ Northern Premier Midlands Division match at Corby Town scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Spalding are due at Daventry on Tuesday (March 14).

League leaders Stamford AFC’s home game with Bedworth is still on.

Fixtures

March 11

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Corby Town v Spalding United OFF; Shepshed Dynamo v Yaxley; Stamford AFC v Bedworth.

United Counties Premier Division: Newark & Sherwood United v Deeping Rangers; Pinchbeck United v Eastwood; Wisbech Town v Loughborough Students; Long Buckby v March Town.

United Counties Division One: Aylestone Park v Blackstones; Bourne Town v Radford.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Holbeach United v Cornard; Needham Market U23s v FC Parson Drove; Whittlesey Athletic v Swaffham.

