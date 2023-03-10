New Spalding United manager will have to wait for his first game in charge
Spalding United have appointed striker Elliot Sandy as an interim manager following the shock sacking of first-team boss Brett Whaley earlier this week.
But Sandy will have to wait for his first game in charge as the Tulips’ Northern Premier Midlands Division match at Corby Town scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
Spalding are due at Daventry on Tuesday (March 14).
League leaders Stamford AFC’s home game with Bedworth is still on.
Fixtures
March 11
Northern Premier Midlands Division: Corby Town v Spalding United OFF; Shepshed Dynamo v Yaxley; Stamford AFC v Bedworth.
United Counties Premier Division: Newark & Sherwood United v Deeping Rangers; Pinchbeck United v Eastwood; Wisbech Town v Loughborough Students; Long Buckby v March Town.
United Counties Division One: Aylestone Park v Blackstones; Bourne Town v Radford.
Thurlow Nunn Division One: Holbeach United v Cornard; Needham Market U23s v FC Parson Drove; Whittlesey Athletic v Swaffham.