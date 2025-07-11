New non-league clubs for relatives of former Peterborough United players

Josh Burrows in action for March Town. Photo Amber Kent

The brother of ex-Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows has joined Bourne Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Burrows is a defender who was with the Posh Academy for five years. He has stepped up a level from March Town to play in Bourne's first season as a step four club in the Northern Premier Midlands Division.

Burrows should line-up in a Saturday friendly at home to higher-level Spalding United at the Abbey Lawn (3pm). ‘The Wakes’ have also signed former Stamford winger Connor Furey who has plenty of experience of step four football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeping Rangers have signed midfielders Lewis Arber, the son of former Posh central defender Mark Arber, and Harvey Thorne. Arber has played for local clubs Wisbech Town, Bourne and Pinchbeck United. Thorne has joined from Holbeach United.

Stamford host Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers at the Zeeco Stadium tomorrow (noon). Doncaster then hotfoot it over to PIMS Park to take on Peterborough Sports (3pm).

FC Peterborough host Blackstones in a friendly at Chestnut Avenue tonight (Friday, 7.34pm). Deeping entertain Eynesbury Rovers in a friendly tomorrow (3pm).