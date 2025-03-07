New contracts signed by key Peterborough Sports players and reduced admission at next home game

Ryan Fryatt (orange). Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports have received a boost as key central defender Ryan Fryatt has committed to the 2025-26 season at the National League North club.

The city side have also signed young defender Matthew Bondswell until the end of the current campaign. The 22 year-old impressed on his debut as a substitute last weekend after arriving at the club as a free agent. He is seen as the ideal replacement for Bayley McCann who excelled as a left wing-back while on loan from Barnsley. Bondswell played 40 times for League Two side Newport County last season have progressed through Academies at Nottingham Forest and German club Leipzig.

The new deal will take Fryatt’s stay at Sports to five years having first signed for the club in the summer of 2021. The experienced defender might miss Saturday’s league game at bang-in-form Spennymoor because of injury, while on-loan Hartlepool United midfielder Kieran Wallace’s season is over after damaging knee ligaments playing for Sports.

Sports’ defender Elliot Putman and striker Mark Jones are suspended for a game against a Spennymoor side who have won six of their last eight competitive matches which included an FA Trophy quarter-final win at National League Sutton United. Spennymoor are just two points behind 10th-placed Sports and have three games in hand.

Sports are offering reduced matchday admission for the Tuesday night game against 14th-placed South Shields at PIMS Park on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off). It’s just £10 for adults, £8 for seniors (65+) and £5 for Under 17s. Under 13s can gain free admission with a full-paying adult.

The club will announce season ticket prices for the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday.