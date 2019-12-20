Netherton United now ready to take the next step up

Netherton United are finally ready to make the leap into United Counties League football.

The city side have held back from applying for promotion until they had a strong support structure in place.

They believe they now have that and have applied to join Division One of the UCL. They must battle with Peterborough Premier Division rivals Peterborough North End Sports and FC Parson Drove for the one available promotion solt.

“We have an under 16 team in a National League and an under 18 team in the competitive Floodlit League,” stated first-team manager Jon Harrison.

“If we went up it would increase our chances of holding onto our best players. Our current first-team can also aspire to a higher level of football.”

Netherton made it 10 wins in a row with a 2-1 Northants Cup success over top-flight rivals Polonia last weekend. Goals in the last 10 minutes from Robbie Ellis and Mark Baines delivered a come-from-behind win.