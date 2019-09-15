Netherton United go down fighting, Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach United and March Town make FA Vase progress, fine fightbacks from Peterborough Sports and Yaxley

Have your say

Netherton United fought hard against 2010 finalists Wroxham before accepting a 3-2 FA Vase defeat at the Grange yesterday (September 14).

The city side conceded twice in five first-half minutes to opponents from two divisions higher before Fraser Sturgess reduced the arrears before the break.

Action from Netherton United (red) v Wroxham in the FA Vase. Photo: James Richardson.

Wroxham restored their two-goal lead early in the second-half and Michael Fox’s late strike proved a consolation.

There were first qualifying round wins for Peterborough Northern Star, March Town and Holbeach United with the former trouncing Thetford 5-0 away from home. Jake Sansby and Craig Smith both scored twice.

March beat higher level Walsham Le Willows 4-3 after falling behind 3-2 in the first period of extra time. Holbeach won 3-1 at Clifton All Whites.

There were defeats for United Counties Division One sides Bourne Town and Blackstones.

Action from Wroxham's FA vase win at Netherton. Photo: James Richardson.

Peterborough Sports fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Alvechurch in the Southern League Central Premier Division. centre-backs Richard Jones and Paul Malone scored for Sports, the latter in the 93rd minute. The city side are 17th.

Yaxley are 10th in Division One Central after coming from behind at the break to beat Kempston Rovers 3-1 at the Decker Bus Stadium with goals from Joe Butterworth, Ross Watson and Dan Cotton.

Spalding United, Stamford AFC and Wisbech Town all drew their South East Division matches in the Northern Premier League. Stamford and Wisbech required late goals for their their points.

Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United were also held to draws in the United Counties Premier Division.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 14

FA VASE

First qualifying round: Bourne Town 1 (Driscoll), Hucknall Town 2; Clifton All Whites 1, Holbeach United 3; Long Eaton 3, Blackstones 0; March Town 4 (Friend, Allen, Gillies, Logan), Walsham Le Willows 3; Netherton United 2 (Fox, Sturgess), Wroxham 3; Thetford 0, Peterborough Northern Star 5 (Sansby 2, Smith 2, Williams).

SOUTHERN League

Premier Central Division: Alvechurch 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (R. Jones, Malone).

Division One Central: Yaxley 3 (Butterworth, Watson, Cotton), Kempston Rovers 1.

NORTHERN PREMIER League

South East Division: Chasetown 2, Spalding United 2 (Zeurner, Brownhill); Frickley Athletic 1, Wisbech Town 1 (Rogers); Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Wright).

UNITED COUNTIES League

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 3, Deeping Rangers 3 (Macleod 2, Garrick); Pinchbeck United 1 (Burton), Rugby Town 1.