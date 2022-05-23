Netherton United complete a Cambs Womens and Girls League hat-trick

The Peterborough Northern Star team that won the Cambs Under 18 Cup and finished second in the Cambs League.

The city side needed to beat Ely Crusaders in their final game of the season at the Grange to overhaul Saffron Walden and they managed a 2-1 win to seal top spot by a point.

Netherton also retained their Cambs Women Division One title without dropping a point and the club’s under 14B Division side completed an unbeaten title-winning season with a 6-1 romp against Haddenham. Maddison Parry (2), Elissa Abbott, Eloise Anton, Gabriele Kamoda and Roxanne Munday scored the goals.

Peterborough Northern Star just missed out on adding the Cambs Girls under 18 title to their cup success at the same level. Star needed to win both games of a double header fixture at title rivals Cambridge City to sneak into first place, but they lost 2-0 twice to finish second, nine points behind City.

Girls United won their final Under 15A Division game 2-1 at Cambridge City. They finished second just a point behind champions Coton, a big improvement on their sixth-place finish last season. Taya Smith and Tallulah Stamp scored the Girls goals at City. The club lost their under 13 League Cup Final though, 3-0 against league champions Newmarket.