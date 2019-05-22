Nene Valley win the Peterborough Primary Schools football tournament

Have your say

Nene Valley A won the Key Sports Peterborough Primary Schools tournament at the Grange, home of Netherton United FC on Monday (May 20).

Nene Valley beat William De Yaxley 3-0 in a final that was more closely contested than the final scoreline suggested.

Nene Valley, who didn’t concede a goal in the tournament, beat St Botolphs 2-0 in their semi-final with William De Yaxley 2-0 winners over Heritage Park in their last four clash.

Ten teams entered the annual event which was held in association with the One Touch Football Academy.

The other competing schools were Nene Valley B, Ormiston Meadows A & B, Old Fletton and Welland Academy A & B.

Organiser Scott Quinney said: “It was a fantastic tournament with some quality football played and wonderful sportsmanship shown by every team.

“The event was well supported by teachers and parents. The children enjoyed playing for their schools in an organised competition.”

Chroma Sports sponsored the event.

Photos of most of the players taking part in the tournament are in tomorrow’s edition of the Peterborough Telegraph (May 23).