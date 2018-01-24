MATCH REPORT: Late flurry sees Cuckoos into a semi-final

Have your say

Three goals in the final 20 minutes powered in-form Yaxley into the semi-finals of the Hinchingbrooke Cup last night (January 23).

Hosts Peterborough Northern Star competed well against their United Counties Premier Division rivals, but couldn’t cope with a strong finish from the Cuckoos who have still lost just one competitive match under current boss Andy Furnell.

Action from Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) v Yaxley in the Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter final. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

It was fairly even until Yaxley took the lead through Tom Waumsley following a 71st-minute corner and the same player bundled home from close range four minutes later after another cross into the Star penalty area.

Dan Cotton completed the scoring in the 83rd minute for his 29th goal of the season. Waumsley also has 29.

Yaxley will play Premier Division Eynesbury or First Division Potton in the semi-finals.

*Netherton United will move top of the Peterborough Premier Division with a win at home to Leverington Sports tonight (January 24).