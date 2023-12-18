Manager leaves Netherton United, but A team is top of the table

Darren Moody is no longer manager of Netherton United after a big bottom-of-the-table defeat at the hands of Tydd United at the Grange.

Daz Moody, back row, left, with his Netherton United team at the start of the season.

The city side lost the Peterborough Premier Division clash 3-1 despite taking an early lead through Joshua Turner.

Moody left his post the following morning, but with no hard feelings.

"Ultimately the club can look at the league table and quite rightly justify making the change so i have no intentions of getting into any bad blood and I wish them well,” Moody said.

"I would like to thank Steve Poultney and Mark Plummer for their hard work and commitment alongside me.”

Netherton are bottom of the table with just three wins from 17 games. They have a few weeks to find a new boss as the League is now on a break until January 6.

Uppingham have suddenly shot eight points clear at the top after a 4-1 win over Stamford Bels, while many title challengers were involved in cup action.

Second-placed Warboys moved into the semi-finals of the Senior Cup with a 3-0 win at top-flight rivals Sawtry.

Stanground Sports are third after a 5-1 win at Ramsey which saw a hat-trick from Snor Islam and eight yellow cards for the home side!

In Division One top scorer Kyial West banged in another five goals as leaders Peterborough City won 11-2 at Wittering Premiair Reserves.

​​Peterborough Rangers will spend the festive season on top of the table after a dramatic day in Division Two.

As Rangers were beating Park Farm Reserves 5-2, nearest challengers Whaplode Drove Rovers and FC Hampton were both losing.

Hampton suffered their first defeat of the season, 4-3 at Leverington Reserves who benefited from the postponement of their first-team fixture as club star Kieran Hamilton was among the scorers.

Whaplode Drove went down 5-3 to Stamford Bels reserves.

Rangers scorers were Cameron Guest (2), Kyle Gray, Carlos Djalo and Isaac Jones.

Netherton A are top of Division Three, although they’ve played many more games than their nearest pursuers. Tom Wales and Luke Elsom scored in a 2-0 win at Deeping Rangers A.

YDP suffered just a second defeat of the season, 3-2 at home to Thorney.

Unbeaten Moulton Harrox are back on top of Division Four after a 2-1 success at Deeping United’s Development team. Martin Sandall and Matt Rose were the Moulton men on target.

Hampton United Reserves won for just the second time at this level and they did it in style at Stanground Reserves.