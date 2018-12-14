Make someone happy with your old football kit

Got any old football kit you no longer need? Then read on.

The Stamford-based One Touch Football Soccer School is collecting unwanted kit for underprivileged children in Malawi and within our local community.

The appeal follows the success of their “Boots for Buddy” campaign and with Christmas rapidly approaching, they want to make this Christmas extra special for many boys and girls who don’t have the privileges most of us take for granted.

They will be collecting football shirts, football kits and training tops for adults and children. Some of the items will then be sent to people close to home and other items further afield across the world.

Collection boxes are at: One Touch Football Office, PE9 4LE; Ryhall Playing Fields Pavilion, PE9 4ER; Bourne Youth Centre, PE10 9DX; South Witham Community Primary School, NG33 5PH; Little Gonerby C of E Infants School NG31 9AZ; Cottesmore AFC, LE15 7BZ; and Netherton United FC, The Grange, Peterborough, PE3 9ES.

If your school, club or work place would also like to have a collection point please get in touch with Glenn@onetouchfootball.co.uk or emma@onetouchfootball.co.uk