YOUTH LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Two sent off in the top Under 16 game

Gunthorpe Harriers Navy won the big Under 16 game in the Peterborough Youth League yesterday (March 11) which saw two players receive red cards.

They beat Division One title rivals and league leaders Peterborough Sports 4-3 thanks to two goals in the last five minutes.

Sports had Bradley Gilbert and Taylor Stewart sent off towards the end of the match after Navy had hit the front. Gilbert was dismissed after picking up a second yellow for a foul and Stewart received a straight red for striking an opponent.

Nasir Nabi (2) and Louie Venni were the Sports goalscorers - Venni finding the back of the net with a terrific long-range effort - while on target for Gunthorpe were Andrew Irvine, Zach Findley, Oluwatomi Ogunyoye and Harrison Skinner.

Sports stay top of the table but they are now just a point ahead of Gunthorpe, who have four games in hand.