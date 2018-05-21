YOUTH LEAGUE: Dramatic title win for Star

There was a thrilling climax to the Peterborough Youth League season at Yaxley yesterday (May 20) as Peterborough Northern Star Under 18s clinched the Division Two title in dramatic fashion.

They were up against Hampton in a winner-takes-all finale and came from behind to win 4-3 to claim the crown with a goal in injury-time.

Under 18 Division Two runners-up Hampton.

They trailed 2-1 at half-time but two goals from Ahmed Shaer put them back in contention and Oluwasegun Okunrinboye settled the issue with a winner in the 91st minute. Jack Wilson scored their first-half goal.

Star finished five points clear of Hampton.

Northern Star: Fabrizio D’Agnano, Matthew Hedley, Christian Hillah, Callum Perkins, Sam Sadiq, Ahmed Shaer, Jack Wilson, Oliver Wilson, Samuel Wilson, Dean Worley, Alexander Makanjoula, Oluwasegun Okunrinboye, Jake Waller.