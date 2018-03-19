YOUTH LEAGUE CUP FINAL: Findley is Gunthorpe’s hat-trick hero

Have your say

Gunthorpe Harriers Navy Under 16s cruised to victory in the Peterborough League KO Cup final at the weekend.

They overcame Division One rivals Blackstones 5-0 at Yaxley FC to complete the first leg of a probable league and cup double.

Substitute Zach Findley was the star of the show, coming off the bench to fire a hat-trick with Ryan Bishop and Andrew Irvine also on target. It was 1-0 at half-time.

Blackstones: Joshua Theodore, Jaden Walker, Solomon Walker, Shaun Archer, Thomas Carnell, Thomas Chaytor, Toby Clegg, Jake Fitzgerald, Dan Kettleborough, Jamie Pumper, Harry Stephenson. Subs: Toby-Ellis Noakes, Alex Mckean-Forman.

Gunthorpe: Aaron Altham, Oscar Benson, Ryan Bishop, Kieran Driscoll-Freeman, Callum Ford, Sam Gilligan, Andrew Irvine, Oluwatomi Ogunyoye, Ryan Olbromski, Andzej Smirnov, Bradley Kendall. Subs: Sebastian Britton, Zach Findley, Owen Jacobs, Bradly Simpson, Harrison Skinner.