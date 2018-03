Peterborough Sports Under 18s completed the first leg of a possible trophy four-timer last night (March 23).

A goal just before half-time by Eunis Lievens gave them 1-0 win over Deeping Rangers Blue in the final of the Peterborough Youth League KO Cup at Yaxley FC.

They are also on course to capture the Youth Leagvue Division One title and are in the semi-finals of both the PFA Cup and the Northants County Cup.