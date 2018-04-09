YOUTH FOOTBALL: Holbeach are PFA Cup winners

There was cup joy at the second time of asking for Holbeach United Yellow Under 15s yesterday (April 8).
The Lincolnshire boys were pipped 8-7 by Werrington Athletic in a penalty shoot-out in the Peterborough Youth League KO Cup final last month but made up for the disappointment yesterday.
They were up against big Division One title rivals Peterborough Sports in the PFA Cup final at Yaxley and took the honours 2-1.
They went 2-0 up in the first half with goals by Harvey Wirkowski and Joshua Ling and Sports could only pull one goal back in the second half through substitute Kyall Woods.
Holbeach: Connor Clare, James Clark, Jack Forster, Luke Hood, Ethan Kemball, Joshua Ling, Thomas Moxon, Jay Parr, Daanyal Saddiq, Harvey Wirkowski, Lewis Woodfine.
Peterborough Sports: Elijas Bagdonavicius, Shaun Bradley, Brandon Cobb, James Cooper, Marcus Goymour, Zachary Hope, Ethan Jones, Samuel Ogden, Kyle Rowell, Josh Hogg, George Lewis Penny. Substitutes: Lemar Moore, Leon Roberts, Cameron Scott, Jamal Shenille, Louis Whiffin, Kyall Woods.