YOUTH FOOTBALL: Holbeach are PFA Cup winners

There was cup joy at the second time of asking for Holbeach United Yellow Under 15s yesterday (April 8).

The Lincolnshire boys were pipped 8-7 by Werrington Athletic in a penalty shoot-out in the Peterborough Youth League KO Cup final last month but made up for the disappointment yesterday.

PFA Under 15 Cup runners-up Peterborough Sports. Picture: David Lowndes

They were up against big Division One title rivals Peterborough Sports in the PFA Cup final at Yaxley and took the honours 2-1.

They went 2-0 up in the first half with goals by Harvey Wirkowski and Joshua Ling and Sports could only pull one goal back in the second half through substitute Kyall Woods.

Holbeach: Connor Clare, James Clark, Jack Forster, Luke Hood, Ethan Kemball, Joshua Ling, Thomas Moxon, Jay Parr, Daanyal Saddiq, Harvey Wirkowski, Lewis Woodfine.

Peterborough Sports: Elijas Bagdonavicius, Shaun Bradley, Brandon Cobb, James Cooper, Marcus Goymour, Zachary Hope, Ethan Jones, Samuel Ogden, Kyle Rowell, Josh Hogg, George Lewis Penny. Substitutes: Lemar Moore, Leon Roberts, Cameron Scott, Jamal Shenille, Louis Whiffin, Kyall Woods.