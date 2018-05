Have your say

Deeping Rangers Under 18s completed a Thurlow Nunn Youth League double last week when beating a previously unbeaten AFC Sudbury side 5-4 on penalties in the League Cup final after a 3-3 draw.

Last month Deeping pipped Peterborough Sports to the Under 18 West Division title.

Things can get even better for the Deeping side managed by Leigh Porter when they travel to Diss Town again tomorrow (Friday) to play South Division champions AFC Sudbury again in the Play-Off Final.