YOUTH FOOTBALL: Cup double for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports Under 18s completed a cup double yesterday (May 27) when they won the PFA Cup.

Once again Sports were up against arch rivals Deeping Rangers in the final at The Grange and they ran out convincing 4-1 winners. They beat the same opposition 1-0 to win the League Cup earlier in the season.

PFA Under 18 Cup runners-up Deeping Rangers.

Sports led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a fine finish from Ollie Foster.

The side’s other Ollie Foster then scored a belter to make it 2-0 and Ayman Trabelsi hit their other two goals.

It was the second disappointment of the weekend for Deeping.

They played at Diss Town in a Thurlow Nunn Youth League play-off against AFC Sudbury on Friday night and were going for the treble having already won the West Division title and the League Cup.

They beat South Division winners Sudbury in the League Cup final but this time Sudbury got their revenge, edging home 2-1 with Robert Conyard scoring the Deeping goal.

Sports squad: Daniel Bonser, Bradley Hughes, Jack Martin, Harley Meadows, Christopher Seery, Dominik Szuster, Ayman Trabelsi, Dylan Veni, Oliver Foster, Matthew Jones Molyneux, Nkobi Thabani, Oliver Foster, Jordan Giddings, Eunis Lievins, Benjamin Romaine.

Deeping squad: Stewart Barrard, Lewis Brady, Robert Conyard, Thomas Crowson, Harrison Dee, Max Fisher, Rodrigo Goncalves, Samuel Green, Kai Haggett-King, Will Mann, Scott Waumsley, Jordan Hammond, Nathan Lane, Alexander Moroz.