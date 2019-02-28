Yaxley give their top-flight title hopes a massive boost

Yaxley Under 14s gave their Division One title hopes a massive boost on Sunday when beating their main rivals March Town Athletic.

Goals from Will Kirby (2), Morgan Hossack, Daniel Irving and Max Hill earned them a 5-2 win and that moved them to within nine points of table-topping March but with three games in hand.

Pictured are Riverside Under 12s before their 3-1 defeat by table-toppers Glinton and Northborough Navy. They are Kamia Javaid, Ryan Mulhall, Matthew Stunt, Joshua Moore, Jakub Urbanik, Piotr Bialoglowski, Luca Smith, Isaac Heppell, Lewis Scott, Maxwell Kelley, Rocco Cipriano, Mateusz Zakrzewski and Luca Maselli.

In Under 14 Division Two, the top two teams, Boston and Peterborough Northern Star, both chalked up home wins.

Boston were 1-0 victors over Whittlesey Blue while Star won 3-0 against Glinton & Northborough Navy with goals by Jayden Holman (2) and Lewis Sharpe.

March Academy closed the gap on Under 14 Division Three leaders Park Farm Pumas Black to three points with a game in hand by beating Blackstones 2-0 with strikes from Brandon Sharman and Codi Wedge.

Glinton and Northborough Navy increased their advantage at the head of Under 12 Division Five to nine points with a 3-1 defeat of Riverside. Takunda Fashitudu scored all three Glinton goals.

Action from the game between Riverside Under 12s and Glinton and Northborough Navy.

At the other end of the table Blackstones Green recorded only their second win of the season when hammering ICA Sports 8-3. Harvey Reid led the way with four goals and Harvey Knight hit three.

In Under 12 Division Four, Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers keep on winning. The league leaders beat FC Peterborough 4-1 in their latest game with goals from William Barnsley (2), Simao Martins and Devon Nelson.

Feeder FC have gone three points clear at the top of Under 12 Division Three following a 5-0 win against Werrington Athletic Blue. Billy Gibbs bagged a brace with Luke Frisby, Mason Clarke and Branislav Pavko also on target.

Under 12 Division Four leaders Holbeach Black beat Netherton Falcons 8-1 with Rio Joof and Lee McKenzie each firing trebles.

YOUTH LEAGUE

There was a big shock in the quarter-finals of the Under 18 League Cup on Sunday as Division One leaders Hempsted were sent packing.

They were knocked out 3-1 by Gunthorpe Harriers Navy from Division Two after having two players - Charlie Talbot and Callum Johnson - sent off.

Oluwatomi Ogunyoye, Sam Gilligan and Liam Roberts were the Gunthorpe players on target. Gunthorpe will play Yaxley in the semi-finals this Sunday.

FC United Hammers are favourites to land the Division One title after winning the top-of-the-table clash against Stamford 4-0 with goals by Trafford Crane (2), Luca Di Canio and Jude Widman-Dardis.

The Hammers are now only two points behind Stamford with three games in hand.

Third-placed Netherton United Hawks were big winners at Boston. They won 10-1 with Oskar Rajski (2), Alfie Redgrave (2), Zac Chaudhari, Johnny Halfhide-Smith, Habibullah Siafullah, Diogo Costa, Cameron Hodnett and Ruben Simoes all getting on the scoresheet.