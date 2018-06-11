WORLD CUP COMPETITION: Over £2,000 worth of prizes up for grabs

All eyes from across the globe will be on Russia for the next month as football fever takes over the world.

This Thursday will see World Cup 2018 commence, with home nation Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in Moscow. The fixture not only marks the beginning of the tournament, but it also kick-starts an impressive giveaway from local construction business, Mick George Ltd.

Recognising that not all fixtures will attract the same level of interest, Mick George Ltd have certainly propmted us all to stay tuned every day throughout the competition.

The company has selected a ‘featured match’ each day, which they will be offering applicants the chance to WIN a prize from their Home and Garden range for correct score predictions submitted through their website.

Over £2,000 worth of prizes are available, ranging from power tools, garden equipment, pressure washers, jobsite tadios and much, much more.

Entering is simple – visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/worldcup18, select a ‘featured match’ and submit your predicted score and choice of prize. What’s more, a prediction can be entered for multiple matches, increasing the opportunity to land a prize.

Those submissions that are correct will be shortlisted, and a winner will be selected at random each day.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd commented: “The World Cup is something that much of our customer base has an interest in, so we thought it would be a good opportunity to engage with them in a light-hearted manner, giving something back to them in the meantime.”