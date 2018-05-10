WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: A first slip-up for Star in the title race

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star suffered a first defeat of the season in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division last night (May 9).

They were beaten 1-0 at Kettering Town and their title hopes will now rest heavily on Sunday’s home game with big rivals Nettleham.

Star remain third in the table, level on points with Nettleham but well behind on goal difference, and both sides have two games remaining. Table-topping Oughtibridge War Memorial are three points clear but have played all their games.

Sunday’s massive match at Chestnut Avenue kicks off at 2pm.

Riverside meanwhile kept their Cambs League Championship North title hopes alive with a 7-1 thumping of Wisbech Town last night.

They are three points behind leaders Ketton with three games left. Ketton have played all their games.