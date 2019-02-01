Wilshire gets it spot on for ICA in a cup cracker against March

Have your say

ICA Sports Under 18s staged a terrific late fightback to progress to the quarter-finals of the PFSDF Cup on Sunday.

The city side, who play in Division One of the Peterborough Youth League, trailed Division Two table-toppers March Academy Blue 4-2 with 10 minutes to go and an upset looked to be on the cards.

But ICA scored twice late on to force a penalty shoot-out and they went on to win that 3-2 thanks to two super saves by Matthew Wilshire, who had also saved a penalty earlier in the game.

On target for ICA in the 4-4 draw were Benjamin Denton, Brooklyn Gray, Tyler Munns and James Ware while the March Academy scorers were Kyle Liddy (2), Blake Cowley and Jay Rout.

ICA now face Division One leaders Hempsted United in the next round.

Yaxley are also through to the last eight. They beat Hungate Rovers 3-0 thanks to goals by Rory Nicholson, Matthew Robson and William Gore.

Bourne Town Blue advanced safely to the quarter-finals of the Under 18 League Cup by beating Werrington Athletic 5-2 courtesy of goals by Ryan Sharp, Oliver Smith, Oliver Troth, Jamie Wand and Jack Durno.

There was a shock in the quarter-finals of the Under 16 League Cup as Deeping Rangers from Division Two beat Division One side Werrington Athletic Blue 2-0.

Oskar Storti and Oliver Henson scored for Deeping in the first half.

It was also a bad weekend for Werrington Athletic Under 15s. They were also in League Cup action and crashed 17-1 to higher-level FC United Hammers.

Nine Hammers players managed to find the back of the Werrington net. They were Luca Di Canio (4), Trafford Crane (3), Samuel Harris (2), Josh Wilson (2), Jude Widman-Dardis (2), Ceri Hayes, Bailey Clifton, Josh Ford and Jakub Szreder.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Peterborough Northern Star Red Under 12s were the biggest Junior Alliance League winners on Sunday.

The Division Two title-chasers were away at Leverington Sports and romped to a whopping 17-0 win.

Ashton Stevens led the rout with four goals and there was a hat-trick for Louis Taylor.

It wasn’t a bad day for Northern Star Black Under 12s either.

They kept their title push going in Division Three with a 4-1 win against Glinton & Northborough Black through goals by Owen Payne (2), Callum Adcock and Daivaras Zigmantas.

Feeder remain three points clear of Northern Star Black at the top after a Billy Gibbs goal secured a 1-0 win over Boston Black.

Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers have gone six points clear at the head of Under 12 Division Four following their 9-2 thrashing of Park Farm Pumas Black.

William Barnsley, Sadin Hamad, Simao Martins and Alfie Wright all fired doubles with J immy Saider making it nine.