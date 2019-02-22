Whittlesey seek to win another cup final place, semi-final day in the Challenge Cup

Have your say

Whittlesey Athletic seek to reach a second cup final in two weekends tomorrow (February 23).

Whittlesey reached the Peterborough Senior Cup Final last weekend and tomorrow they travel to Peterborough Premier Division rivals Thorney in the semi-finals of a Cambs County Cup competition.

The top two in Division One of the Peterborough League will expect to reach the Peterborough Challenge Cup Final tomorrow.

Leaders Parson Drove are at Eye United, while second-placed Uppingham travel to Spalding Town.

Eye warmed up with 2-1 Division One win over local rivals Crowland. Mark Mankiwskyj and Ainsley Robertson scored.

Peterborough Sports Development can close the gap on inactive Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox to three points by winning at bottom club Peterborough Polonia tomorrow. The Sports team will have played two more games though.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Polonia v Peterborough Sports Development, Holbeach United Res v Sutton Bridge United, Netherton United v Langtoft United, Stamford Lions v Oakham United.

CAMBS CUP

Semi-final: Thorney v Whittlesey Athletic.

Peterborough Challenge Cup

Semi-finals: Eye United v FC Parson Drove, Spalding Town v Uppingham Town.