Whittlesey are lying in wait for the runaway leaders

Have your say

Runaway Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox will find their unbeaten record under serious threat tomorrow (November 10, 2pm).

Harrox are at Whittlesey Athletic, a club who are traditionally strong at their Feldale Field base.

But Harrox have seen off all-comers so far and travel with the confidence of a team with 14 wins from 15 matches and a 10-point cushion at the top.

Second-placed Netherton United host third-placed Holbeach United Reserves in the other big game of the day.

Fourth placed Sports are at Leverington when fifth-placed Thorney host bottom club Peterborough Polonia

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 10

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE Premier Division: ICA Sports v Oakham United, Ketton v Tydd, Langtoft United v Sutton Bridge United, Leverington Sports v Peterborough Sports Development, Long Sutton Athletic v Stamford Lions, Netherton United v Holbeach United Res, Thorney v Peterborough Polonia, Whittlesey Athletic v Moulton Harrox.