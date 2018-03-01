WEATHER WINS: All the local league football is wiped out

There will be a total blank on the local league football scene this weekend with all games postponed due to the freezing weather conditions.

The Peterborough League have just issued a statement saying that all their league and league cup games are off and the Peterborough Youth League and the Peterborough Junior Alliance League have postponed all their fixtures as well.

The Peterborough Sunday Morning League games at Werrington, Bushfield, The Grange, Warmington and two Yaxley pitches are all postponed.

On the non-league football front the scheduled UCL matches have not yet been postponed but the Wisbech St Mary and March Town games in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern League are off.