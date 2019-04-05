‘We’ve let ourselves down,’ admits Netherton United manager

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison will draw on the pain of the current campaign to inspire future success at the Grange.

Harrison admits he and his players let the club down after following an unprecedented haul of four trophies in 2017-18 with a weak defence of the Peterborough Premier Division title.

The title-winning Moulton Harrox side.

The city side could finish as low as sixth after losing their penultimate game 7-2 at home to new champions Moulton Harrox last weekend.

“Winning nothing hurts,” admitted Harrison. “For me you either win the league or you don’t. Finishing second or below means nothing.

“But this season has made me and the club more determined to get back to winning ways next season.

“It was always going to be hard to match last season. Before a ball was even kicked we lost Ondre Odain, Jack Barron, Karl Gibbs, Ryan Wood, James McDonough, Louis Heming, Dan Fountain, Callum Madigan and Kyrie Forster. Herbie Panting and Fraser Sturgess were big losses early in the season too, but still I thought we had a side that could compete.

“We’ve all let ourselves down this year, and complacency starts at the top, but I have the hunger back and am already preparing for next season in what I think will be the most interesting and competitive Premier Division for many years.”

Joe Townsend struck a hat-trick for Harrox who were awarded a guard of honour by Netherton ahead of the game at the Grange.

Harrox will receive the Premier Division trophy ahead of their final game of the season at home to ICA Sports tomorrow (Broad Lane, 2pm).

Thorney are set for a best-ever finish of second place. They travel to Tydd tomorrow when potential rivals Stamford Lions visit Oakham United.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 6

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v ICA Sports, Oakham United v Stamford Lions, Tydd FC v Thorney, Whittlesey Athletic v Peterborough Polonia.