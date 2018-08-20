Villagers win first Peterborough Premier Division game in 38 attempts, champions are six hitters again, Alfie on song for Peterborough Sports, Thorney remain perfect, a point for nine-man Polonia

Langtoft United finally got their reward for battling through 12 months of torture on Saturday (August 18).

The villagers didn’t win a single game in the Premier Division last season finishing on -2 points in a 30-game season.

A goal for Peterborough Sports Development against Stamford Lions. Photo: David Lowndes.

Their run without a top=flight win had stretched to 37 games, but they broke that barren sequence in spectacular style at the weekend by despatching struggling Long Sutton Athletic 4-0 at Manor Way.

Thomas Lancaster was the match-winner with a hat-trick, while Nathan Fryar also netted. Langtoft are now up to the giddy heights of 12th. They’d lost their four previous games this season. Sutton are now bottom haveing lost all five of their matches.

At the top end champions moved ominously to within three points of inactive leaders Moulton Harrox after recording a second successive 6-1 win at the Grange.

Tydd were their victims this weekend after ICA had been thumped in midweek. Zack Fisher (2), Dean Giglio (2), Herbie Panting and youngster Michael Congalves scored against Tydd.

Action from a 4-3 win for Peterborough Sports Development (blue) against Stamford Lion. Photo: David Lowndes.

Thorney and Harrox boast the only perfect winning records in the Premier Division and the former have won all four games away from home, the latest a 2-0 success at Sutton Bridge United secured by second-half goals from Liam Merryweather and Matthew Oliver.

Alfie Ferguson bagged a hat-trick as Peterborough Sports Development pipped Stamford Lions 4-3 in a thriller at the Bee Arena, while Peterborough Polonia suffered two red cards as they battled to a 1-1 draw at Ketton.

Rafal Kula was despatched by referee Michael Dunkley in the first-half before Piotrek Stepien fired the 10-men ahead 20 minutes from time. Substitute Karol Cieslak was then shown a red card and Callum Parker equalised against nine men in the 82nd minute.

Taylor Hunter of ICA Sports also saw red as the city side went down 3-2 at home to Holbeach United Reserves. Andy Moss scored both ICA goals.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 18

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports 2 (Moss 2), Holbeach United Res 3 (Allen, Richardson, Steadman), Ketton 1 (Parker), Peterborough Polonia 1 (Stepien); Langtoft United 4 (Lancaster 3, Fryar), Long Sutton Athletic 0; Netherton United 6 (Fisher 2, Giglio 2, Panting, Congalves), Tydd 1 (Clitheroe); Peterborough Sports Development 4 (Ferguson 3, Jaquite), Stamford Lions 3 (Edwards, Gove, Travers); Sutton Bridge United 0, Thorney 2 (Merryweather, Oliver).