VETERANS FOOTBALL: Andy still comes in handy for Sports

Same team, new name, same result . . . Peterborough Sports won the Peterborough League Veterans Cup competition again, retaining the trophy they won last season playing as Netherton United Vets.

Last year they beat Stamford Belvedere 2-0 in the final, this time round it was Kings Cliffe on the receiving end by the same scoreline.

In the first half most of the attacking was done by Sports but they missed several chances.

Lee Challinor was particularly unlucky to see a header hit both posts.

In the second half, Sports eventually broke the deadlock when Andy Bradley arrived late in the box to tuck home a cross and ten minutes later he added his second with a header in off the far post.