Two Division One games abandoned after players fall out with referees, top four Premier Division teams all win, six in a row for Stamford Lions, three wins in a row for Ketton, Joe hits hat-trick for ICA

Two Peterborough League Division One matches were abandoned on Saturday (December 15) as player ill-discipline again came to the fore.

Bretton North End’s game against Uppingham Town at the Grange came to a halt after an hour with the visitors leading 4-1. Respected referee Louisa Thorold reportedly abandoned the match when two Bretton players refused to obey her decision to send them to the sin bin for dissent.

Action from Peterborough City's 1-1 draw with Hampton A (light blue) in Peterborough Division Five. Photo: David Lowndes.

And Spalding Town FC apparently walked off the pitch in protest at the decision-making of referee Piotr Juszczyk early in the second half of their game at Stamford Bels. It was 1-0 to Bels at the time.

An eye-witness said: “Spalding were not happy with the referee so they walked off the pitch. They had a player sent off for swearing at the referee and started to walk off before having another player sent off!”

Both cases will be dealt with by the Peterborough League and the relevant county Football Associations.

In the Premier Division it’s as you were as top three Moulton Harrox, Netherton United and Thorney all won comfortably in awful playing conditions.

A goal for Hampton A's Gavin Limbrick v Peterborough City. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tom Panton scored twice in Moulton’s 3-0 win at Long Sutton Athletic, while Ritchie Baines scored both Netherton goals in a 2-0 win over bottom club Polonia. Dan Fountain scored twice direct from corners in Thorney’s 5-1 win over Sutton Bridge United. John Yambasu also scored twice with Adam Scott also on target.

Holbeach United Reserves are fourth after a 4-3 win at Oakham United, but Peterborough Sports Development are losing ground at the top after falling to a 3-2 defeat at Ketton. Andrew Irvine and Alfie Ferguson had fired Sports into a 2-0 lead but it’s now three wins in a row for Ketton after goals for recent signing Will Mann (2) and Alex Collyer.

Stamford Lions made it six wins in a row with a 4-0 stroll against Leverington Sports and Tydd fought a terrific rearguard action to win 2-1 at Whittlesey Athletic.

Joe Dobson bagged a hat-trick as ICA Sports beat Langtoft United 5-3. Lewis Waldron and Benjamin Moore also scored.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 15

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: ICA Sports 5 (Dobson 3, Moore, Waldron), Langtoft United 3 (Akram, Huskisson, Jucikas); Ketton 3 (W. Mann 2, Collyer), Peterborough Sports Development 2 (Ferguson, Irvine), Long Sutton Athletic 0, Moulton Harrox 3 (Panton 2, Parry); Netherton United 2 (R. Baines 2), Peterborough Polonia 0; Oakham United 3 (Kefford 2, Nelson), Holbeach United Res 4; Stamford Lions 4 (Edwards, Rice, Sanderson, Showler), Leverington Sports 0; Thorney 5 (Fountain 2, Yambasu 2, Scott), Sutton Bridge United 1 (Eaton); Whittlesey Athletic 1 Tydd 2.