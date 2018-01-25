Two city teams reach the last 16 in English Schools FA cups

Have your say

Two Peterborough schools have won through to the last 16 in the prestigious English Schools FA Cup competitions.

Hampton College have successfully negotiated six rounds in the Premier League Under 16 Schools Cup while Nene Park Academy have done likewise in the Under 15 PlayStation Schools Cup.

A total of 544 teams entered the Under 16 competitoion and a massive 626 teams started the Under 15 event.

Hampton College will play their seventh round tie at home tomorrow (Friday) against Farlingaye High School from Ipswich. Kick-off is at 1.30pm.

Last year Nene Park Academy were beaten finalists in the Under 15 Cup. They were beaten 4-2 after extra-time by Sandwell Academy in the decider at The Hawthorns.

Nene Park are away to Carlton le Willows Academy from South Notts next. That’s on January 31 (kick-off 2pm).

The story so far

Under 15

Round 1: Nene Park 8 (Lane 3, Webb 2, Jones 2, Goymour), Jack Hunt 0.

Round 2: Neale Wade Academy 1, Nene Park 2 (Clarke 2, Lane).

Round 3: Bourne Grammar 1, Nene Park 2 (Lane, Woods).

Round 4: Nene Park 4 (Hoda, Woods, Lane, Goymour), Carres Grammar, Kesteven 4 - Nene Park won 6-5 on pens.

Round 5: Comberton 2, Nene Park (Olive 2). Nene Park won 4-3 on pens.

Round 6: Nene Park 2 (Webb, Hoda), Northampton School For Boys 1.

Under 16

Round 1: Bye.

Round 2: Hampton College 1 (Fife), City of Peterborough Academy 0.

Round 3: Deepings School 0, Hampton College 6 (Palmer 3, Fife 2, Agboola).

Round 4: Nene Park Academy 4, Hampton College 7.

Round 5: Boston Grammar School 1, Hampton College 4 (Fife 2, Gilbert, Whyatt).

Round 6: Northampton School For Boys 3, Hampton College 5 (Fife 3, Gilbert, Whyatt).